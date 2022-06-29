Donald Trump no longer in contempt of court in New York probe

Former president Donald Trump is no longer in contempt of court for failing to respond to subpoenas in a probe of his company’s assets, a New York judge ruled, formally resolving a dispute with the state attorney general that resulted in $110,000 in daily fines against the former president.
Affidavits filed last week by Trump employees outlining record retention policies at his business have “purged” him of contempt, Justice Arthur Engoron in Manhattan ruled Wednesday.
Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump are set to be deposed next month after losing a lawsuit to avoid being questioned under oath.
