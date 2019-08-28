Dorian hits on way to Florida

Hurricane Dorian was hitting the Virgin Islands on Wednesday, and it was expected to slam into the island municipality of Culebra in Puerto Rico before moving into warm Atlantic waters, where it may strengthen into a major storm threatening the Southeastern United States.
The compact storm has been maddeningly difficult to forecast, as tends to be the case with smaller, disorganized systems.
The core of the storm, which reached hurricane strength shortly before 2 p.m., is no longer expected to cross through Puerto Rico’s big island. Puerto Ricans had feared Dorian would be the first real test of Puerto Rico’s revamped electrical grid. Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 left the entire island without power. In some places, it took a year to restore electricity.
The electrical grid remains fragile and prone to power losses, though, and some problems were reported Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say they have more supplies on hand to make repairs now than they did in 2017.
Unlike Maria, however, Dorian will bring more rain than wind, according to the National Weather Service office in San Juan.
The U.S. Virgin Islands and the east side of Puerto Rico are expected to be whipped by strong winds and between 4 to 6 inches of rain, with up to 10 inches possible in some isolated spots.
Dorian is expected to reach land in Florida around 8 a.m. Monday, but the storm’s movements have been difficult to predict with precision, and forecasters said the range of possible landing zones is wide, anywhere from the southern tip of Florida through the northern edge of the Georgia coast.
