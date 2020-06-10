WATERTOWN — The Disabled Persons Action Organization on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its 2020 Summer Concert Series due to the coranavirus pandemic.
“With the current coronavirus pandemic that we are all now facing it would be nearly impossible to provide safety to all concerned who would be attending our concerts — patrons, artists, volunteers, staff and our community,” Tim Dermady, DPAO Foundation director, said in a news release. “The health, safety and well-being of all those involved in attending a summer concert is always our number one priority and the reason behind why DPAO is cancelling the 2020 Summer Concert Season.”
Plans are already underway in booking top name entertainment for the DPAO 2021 Summer Concert Series, Mr. Dermady said.
“We look forward to welcoming back everyone next year to enjoy what we expect to be our best summer concert season ever,” he said.
The annual concerts in the series help to fund the mission of the DPAO, which is to provide individualized services to developmentally disabled children and adults in Jefferson and Lewis counties. The services are primarily geared toward helping families cope with the stress of caring for their disabled loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.