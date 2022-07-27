US-NEWS-MONKEYPOX-FAUCI-GET

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pictured on Capitol Hill on Jan. 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Shawn Thew/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that the government’s response against monkeypox must include combating anti-gay stigmas that could be associated with the disease.

Speaking with NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Tuesday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), highlighted the importance of treating the virus as one that can affect anybody, and not only a certain part of the population.

