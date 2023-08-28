Drug makers set to face first U.S. price negotiations

Some of the most widely used drugs in the U.S. may be heading for lower prices under Medicare. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Some of the most widely used drugs in the U.S. may be heading for lower prices under Medicare, a move that could save taxpayers billions of dollars and squeeze profits for big pharmaceutical companies.

The U.S. government is preparing to release a list this week of 10 drugs that the health program for the elderly will be able to negotiate prices for -- one of the key elements of President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson’s Xarelto blood thinner and Eli Lilly & Co.’s Jardiance for diabetes to be among the medications chosen.

Tribune Wire

