BATAVIA — An earthquake lasting a few seconds was felt throughout Western New York at about 6:15 a.m. today.
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook Western New York at 6:15:50 a.m.
The earthquake’s epicenter was 2 kilometers, or 1.3 miles, east-northeast of West Seneca, and occurred at a depth of 3 kilometers, or 1.9 miles, according to USGS.
According to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale, a tremor between 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude can often be felt, but only causes minor, if any damage.
The earthquake was felt as far away as Rochester, including Alexander and Attica, and St. Catharines, Ontario, according to some of 350 earthquake reports filed with USGS before 7 a.m. this morning.
Overnight some of the most powerful Middle East earthquakes in decades killed almost 2,000 people in Turkey and Syria and forced a halt in crude oil flows to a regional export terminal.
A pre-dawn earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit the Turkish city of Gaziantep on Monday morning and a second measured at 7.6 struck nearby just nine hours later, according to Turkey’s disaster response management agency. The quakes killed about 1,500 people in Turkey, while more than 460 perished in Syria.
As night fell and snowfall increased, millions of people were left in the cold without heating gas, electricity or gasoline for their cars. Among them were many of Turkey’s 3.7 million registered Syrian refugees, the biggest refugee population in the world.
Back in Western New York, The Daily News social media followers have shared that the earthquake was felt in Batavia, Oakfield, Alabama, Warsaw, Attica, Corfu, Niagara Falls, Orchard Park, Amherst, Lewiston, Tonawanda and Lackawanna.
The earthquake occurred in a tectonic region identified as the Niagara-Attica Zone. This part of southern Ontario and western New York State has had moderately frequent earthquakes at least since the first one was reported in 1840. Earthquakes too small to cause damage are felt roughly three or four times per decade, although only one was felt during the 1940s and eight were felt during the 1960s, according to USGS.
On March 15, 2022, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 occurred with an epicenter 2.8 miles north of the village of Gainesville. That quake occurred 9.3 kilometers, or about 6 miles, underground.
A significant quake in Attica on Aug. 12, 1929, measured about 5.6 on the Richter Scale and remains the largest on record in Western New York, according to USGS historical data.
About 250 chimneys and several buildings were heavily damaged, according to reports at the time. Many cemetery monuments fell or were twisted. Dishes fell from shelves; pictures and mirrors fell from walls and clocks stopped. An increased flow at the Attica reservoir was also noted for several days following the quake, and damage was reported in Batavia. The 1929 earthquake was felt throughout most of New York and the New England states, northeastern Ohio, northern Pennsylvania and southern Ontario.
Western New York is known to have earthquakes occasionally, though quakes felt in the region are, for the most part, a curiosity accompanied by large noises.
“Small shallow earthquakes sometimes produce rumbling sounds or booms that can be heard by people who are very close to them,” writes USGS on its website. “High-frequency vibrations from the shallow earthquake generate the booming sound; when earthquakes are deeper, those vibrations never reach the surface. Sometimes the earthquakes create booming sounds even when no vibrations are felt.”
Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans and Allegany counties, are along the Clarendon-Lindon fault system, a major series of fault lines in western New York State that is responsible for much of the seismic activity in the region.
Monday’s local earthquake comes after two earthquakes struck southeastern Turkey, with at least 1,500 people killed. A 7.5-magnitude quake hit Turkey on Monday just hours after a devastating 7.8 quake, according to USGS. The second earthquake occurred in Kahramanmaras province, the epicenter of the first, early-morning 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Deaths were reported in Turkey and Syria.
