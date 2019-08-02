EBay accuses Amazon managers of trying to poach sellers

SEATTLE — EBay has accused three Amazon managers of illegally conspiring to poach its sellers, escalating a monthslong feud between two of the country’s largest e-commerce companies.
In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, eBay said the Amazon managers directed dozens of workers to illegally use eBay’s private messaging system to solicit sellers onto Amazon’s platform. The suit, which claims violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, says the employees’ actions were “coordinated, targeted and designed to inflict harm on eBay.”
EBay first raised concerns about its sellers being approached by Amazon last fall in a lawsuit that has since moved to arbitration. In the new case, eBay says the outreach was not a few rogue employees but rather was part of a larger effort within Amazon, with managers giving lower-lever employees lists of eBay sellers to target.
The allegation of anti-competitive behavior comes at a touchy time for Amazon. Regulators and lawmakers in Washington are intensifying their scrutiny of the company’s market power, with some looking at Amazon’s relationship with third-party sellers. In a recent hearing, for example, lawmakers pressed Amazon on whether the company used data from marketplace sellers to inform its own competing lines of private label products, which Amazon said it did not do.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.
Attracting and keeping top sellers is critical to both companies, which want to provide a wide selection at low prices. Over time, the business models of the two have somewhat converged, making them more direct competitors for both consumers and sellers. The companies often prefer that a seller list products on only one marketplace, to maximize inventory and potentially give exclusive access to certain products.
While eBay started as online auction company, 90% of its sales are made at a fixed price. More than half of Amazon’s sales are for products sold by third-party merchants, rather than from inventory that Amazon buys directly from vendors.
EBay’s complaint centers on the use of its private messaging system, which is intended for communications between buyers and sellers.
EBay prohibits using the messaging system to solicit sellers or to share contact information for communicating by phone or email. But the suit says that the Amazon managers told staff members how “to set up and use eBay member accounts” for the purpose of soliciting “many hundreds of eBay sellers to sell on Amazon’s platform.”
The most senior Amazon manager named holds a midlevel title, head of global seller recruitment and success, according to the complaint.
The poaching dispute started last fall, when eBay sent Amazon a cease-and-desist letter, saying a seller told it that an Amazon representative tried to recruit them over the internal messaging system. EBay then sued Amazon over the issue in California Superior Court.
Amazon initially said it was investigating the claim. In court, Amazon petitioned to move the case to arbitration, where eBay’s user agreement requires disputes be adjudicated. In April, a judge granted that request, finding eBay’s arbitration clause to have a “broad” scope that covers the claims. The case remains in arbitration.
In the new complaint, eBay said, “representatives were given quotas for recruiting sellers, and were expected to satisfy large chunks of those quotas by targeting and illegally recruiting eBay sellers.” It also says different Amazon representatives “sometimes sent literally identical pitch emails,” indicating coordination.
The filing does not lay out evidence for how eBay came to believe that the attempts to poach sellers and evade detection were orchestrated by the three specific managers named in the suit. David Grable, eBay’s lawyer at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, said the new complaint was based on information provided by a whistleblower of sorts who contacted the company.
While the training may not have been explicit, the outreach to sellers was, the suit says. EBay cites multiple fake accounts that gained access to its site via an internet address registered to Amazon in Seattle. It includes messages from 2016 to 2018 recruiting sellers that offered a range of items, including shoes, refurbished computers and tools.
According to the suit, one Amazon employee messaged an eBay seller saying, “I am part of what you would call a hunter/recruiter team which actively searches for sellers we believe can do well on the platform.” That same account and others made clear that the users were aware eBay scanned emails for such activity.
“I am not sure if eBay will allow this to go through, but I will try …” the representative wrote, before adding a phone number and email at “Amazon dot com.”
