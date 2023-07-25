Economists see U.S. recession odds at 50% or less in new survey

A National Association for Business Economics survey has found that most economists say the odds of the U.S. entering a recession in the next 12 months are 50% or less. (Dreamstime/TNS)

WASHINGTON — A strong majority of business economists now say the odds of the United States entering a recession in the next 12 months are 50% or less, according to a National Association for Business Economics survey.

Some 71% of respondents reported such an outlook in results of the poll, published Monday. That marks a sharp turnaround from NABE’s previous survey in April, which showed an almost even split between those forecasting a downturn and those who were not.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.