Washington, D.C. has a new caucus — the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus, a Republican caucus designed to promote market-friendly solutions to environmental problems.
The caucus will include members of both the House and Senate, and U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will serve as a co-chair on the House side.
“The American spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation has powered our nation’s economic development, while advancing our capabilities to ensure wise stewardship of our natural resources,” Ms. Stefanik said in a news release. “As new challenges emerge, it is incumbent on our generation to think boldly and foster the next wave of solutions to protect and improve our environment. I’m looking forward to doing this important work with my colleagues to address environmental issues through market-oriented solutions.”
Other members include Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Steve Daines, R-Mo. and Reps. Brian Mast, R-Palm City, Fla. and William Hurd, R-Helotes, Texas.
This spring, Ms. Stefanik wrote an essay for The Catalyst, a publication of the George W. Bush Institute, encouraging market-based solutions to climate change.
“Market-based approaches encourage businesses and individuals to undertake pollution control efforts that are in their own interests, and that collectively meet policy goals when they are well-designed and properly implemented,” she wrote in the essay.
