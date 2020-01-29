Elks’ Roaring 2020 on Feb. 8 to benefit Carthage school

CARTHAGE — The Elks lodge will turn back time to celebrate its 16th annual Winter Gala with the theme of Roaring 2020. The Feb. 8 event benefitting Augustinian Academy includes a silent auction, dinner with a choice of prime rib, baked haddock or chicken Marsala and dancing.
Prizes will be awarded for best dressed flapper and most dapper.
Tickets are $40 for singe or $70 for couples and include one complimentary drink per person. They are available at wdt.me/2020gala until 3 p.m. Feb. 3. Tickets also may be obtained by calling the school at 315-493-1301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.