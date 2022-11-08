Elon Musk is mulling whether to place all Twitter content behind a paywall, according to a new report.

While any such change does not appear to be imminent, Musk has recently been turning over the idea of a site subscription fee with one of his advisers, venture capitalist David Sacks, according to a report from tech newsletter Platformer. Lots of questions remain around the potential paywall for the platform, the biggest among them being who will be charged and just how much.

Tribune Wire

