Then Nominee for EPA Administrator, Michael Regan, speaks at the Queen theater on Dec. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. Now the EPA Administrator, Regan announced announced Saturday that the federal agency is growing its environmental justice efforts, backed by $3 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan is set to announce a new national program aimed at environmental justice and civil rights.

Regan, eager to share the news, previewed the announcement on Thursday as he helped host a group of North Carolina state lawmakers, mayors and other guests at the White House. He will formally announce the program Saturday in North Carolina.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.