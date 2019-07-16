Epstein had fake passport, cash stash

NEW YORK — Accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein kept a fake passport issued by a foreign country in the name of another person in a safe, along with a piles of cash and dozens of diamonds, a prosecutor revealed Monday during a hearing on whether the sex offender should be granted bail.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller said the feds had learned of the contents of the safe hours before the hearing in Manhattan Federal Court. He cited the passport issued in the 1980s, which listed a residence in Saudi Arabia, as another example of why Epstein should remain locked up while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls.
“The passport was issued in the name of a foreign country,” Rossmiller said.
It has a picture of Epstein, but, he added, “it has a name that is not Jeffrey Epstein.”
Judge Richard Berman said he would issue a ruling whether to grant Epstein bail on Thursday.
Epstein was charged last week with conspiracy and sex trafficking, which carry a maximum of 45 years in prison. The 66-year-old financier has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors argue that Epstein, 66, is a flight risk and should be kept in jail while awaiting trial.
They estimate he’s worth over $500 million and could use his vast wealth to flee.
