EU to propose new training mission to boost Ukraine’s military

Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces participate in a drill during training at a former asphalt factory on the outskirts of Kyiv on Feb. 19. Ethan Swope/Bloomberg

The European Union could offer Ukraine’s armed forces sniper, de-mining or officer training as part of a new mission the bloc’s foreign policy chief plans to propose to member states this week.

Josep Borrell is due to suggest an E.U. training mission for Ukraine, with the aim of clinching political backing from defense ministers when they gather in Prague starting Monday evening.

