Fox News pushed election conspiracy hosts called ‘bs’

Fox signage outside the News Corp. headquarters in New York City on Feb. 6. Fox Corp. is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion. Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

A slew of Fox News personalties and executives were aware the 2020 election conspiracy theory touted by former President Donald Trump and his allies was bogus even as the network broadcast the claims over and over in the weeks that followed, court records show.

Fox News host Dana Perino described the theory in texts and emails at the time as “total bs,” “insane,” and “nonsense,” according to court documents made public Thursday. Chris Stirewalt, who was Fox News politics editor at the time, said in a sworn deposition that he believed that within days of the election, “there was no way anybody could think that Donald Trump had really won.”

