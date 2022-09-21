Ex-officer Thomas Lane sentenced for manslaughter in George Floyd killing

Thomas Lane. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/TNS)

 Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to three years in prison in Hennepin County District Court for his role in George Floyd’s killing more than two years ago.

Lane, who is already serving a 2 1/2-year sentence at a Colorado federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights, appeared in a virtual court hearing Wednesday. He pleaded guilty last May in Hennepin County District Court to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in exchange for the three-year sentence, to be served concurrently with his federal sentence.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.