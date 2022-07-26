US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOT-PENCE-AIDE-GET

Marc Short, left, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, talks with Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 24, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Marc Short, who was chief of staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence during the assault on the U.S. Capitol, confirmed he has testified to a grand jury investigating the matter.

Short, attending the Young America’s Foundation annual National Conservative Student Conference in Washington where Pence was speaking, confirmed he complied with a subpoena but declined to offer further details.

