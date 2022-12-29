An “unusual” fossil revealed that a small, carnivorous dinosaur consumed mammals, demystifying the diet of the long-extinct creature, researchers said.

An intact mammal foot was spotted inside the rib cage of a fossilized Microraptor zhaoianus, a feathered dinosaur, according to a study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology and an accompanying news release.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.