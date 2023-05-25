Extreme weather caused 2 million deaths, $4 trillion in losses in last 50 years

People remove bushes from their flooded houses in Sukkur, Pakistan, on Sept. 2, 2022. Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Extreme weather has caused 2 million deaths and more than $4 trillion in damages over the last 50 years, according to a United Nations report.

The report, published Monday by the World Meteorological Organization — a U.N. science agency — said that nearly 12,000 weather disasters occurred between 1970 and 2021 around the world.

Tribune Wire

