FAA computer failure caused by 2 people who damaged data file

Passengers walk past a flight status board in Terminal C at Orlando International Airport that shows many delays, Wednesday after the FAA grounded all U.S. flights earlier in the day. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

WASHINGTON — The computer failure that prompted a halt of all U.S. flight departures was caused when a data file was damaged as a result of a failure to follow government procedures, the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday.

Unspecified “personnel” were responsible for corrupting the file, which led to the outage of an FAA computer system that sends safety notices to pilots, the agency said in a statement. That triggered the FAA to order a halt to all U.S. departing flights, causing thousands of delays and cancellations Wednesday.

Tribune Wire

