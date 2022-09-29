Family members who lost a sibling place flowers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS

DALLAS — The families of three students who survived the May massacre at a Uvalde elementary school filed a federal lawsuit alleging a combination of negligence, intentional choices and a “culture of noncompliance with safety protocols” led to the shooting.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages and was filed Wednesday in the Western District of Texas, lists 11 defendants, including the city of Uvalde; the Uvalde Consolidated ISD; since-fired Uvalde CISD police Chief Pete Arredondo; school principal Mandy Gutierrez; and gun companies Daniel Defense, Firequest International and Oasis Outback. The defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

