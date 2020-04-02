Farmers markets are currently listed as essential businesses by New York state, so north country markets are planning for the upcoming season and putting safety measures in place.
The state Department of Agriculture and Markets on Tuesday released interim guidance for the operation of farmers markets in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The document states farmers markets are exempt from the mass gatherings restrictions set forth in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order.
For the duration of the executive order, which closed all non essential businesses, farmers markets are instructed to adhere to guidelines in order to maintain the exempt designation.
Therefore markets are not allowed to have any form of entertainment, have cooking demonstrations or sampling and no craft or non-food vendors except for soap or hand sanitizer makers. Vendors should be spaced out as much as possible and vendors should minimize the amount of food on display with customer access. The number of handwashing stations should be increased and hand sanitizer should be made available. Customer traffic within the market should be controlled to allow for social distancing and to eliminate congregating.
Prior to the Agriculture and Markets announcement, the Farmers Market Federation of New York had issued a set of guidelines. The organization suggests farmers, vendors and market staff wear food grade gloves, with frequent changes as they become soiled or contaminated. Vendors should be encouraged to bring handwashing supplies, hand sanitizer, for frequent use within their own booth. Vendors, if possible, should segregate duties with one individual to handle money, tokens and coupons and another to handle the products being sold. Foods such as breads, baked goods, salad mixes should be pre-packaged. To the extent possible, customer handling of food products should be limited. Farmers and vendors who are ill, or showing signs of illness, should stay home. If anyone within the farm or business is confirmed infected with Covid-19, notify the manager and remain home. Farmers should be watchful of signs of illness in customers, removing — with gloved hands — all products the customer may have touched from the sales tables.
The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce had scheduled a meeting for Carthage Farmers Market vendors which had to be cancelled due to state regulations concerning gatherings. However, according to the market manager, Jeanette A. Turner, chamber executive director, they are proceeding as normal. Current vendors have been sent registration information and those interested in becoming a vendor can call the chamber office at 315-493-3590 or download the forms from https://www.carthageny.info/.
“We are technically not just a farmers market, we also have crafters,” Mrs. Turner said, noting she has accepted registrations from crafters.
With the new directives from the state, the market manager said she will continue to accept registrations from craft vendors to reserve a spot with payment not due until they can attend the market.
“We are moving forward,” she said noting the music line up is nearly complete for entertainment at the market sponsored by Carthage Area Hospital. “We will be ready if things change.”
The popular Watertown Farm and Craft Market, operated by the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce, is also moving forward in preparation of its proposed May 27 opening.
“We are moving forward as we have for years,” said Kylie Peck chamber president and CEO. “We are looking forward to sharing the vendors’ products with the community. We will be keeping an eye on the situation and making changes as needed.”
In Lewis County there are a number of farmers markets including one at Lewis County General Hospital which has been in operation for about 10 years.
“We started it after a request from employees — to make our employees healthier,” said Farmers Market Manager Tina Schell. “The Wellness Committee received a grant to have a pavilion built. A lot of people come to it not just employees but senior citizens and our customers.”
The hospital’s market does not begin until the third week in June, so Ms. Schell said things may change by then but she is contacting current vendors and welcomes new ones.
The Hammond Farmers and Artisans Market is also “moving forward” on the start of the season said Brooke Stark who manages the market with Lori Thistle. If things go according to plan, the market may be moving down the street into a pavilion provided by the village.
“We will be very vigilant to maintain the guidelines,” said Ms. Stark. “We are a small market so it will be easy to increase the spaces.”
The Clayton Farmers Market also does not start until June however according to its market manager Mike Hooson, “many of our vendors are teachers so the market doesn’t really kick off until July 4. Then it gets going full steam.”
“We’re remaining optimistic,” he said. “We’re hoping for the best and if things change, we’ll cross that road when get to it.”
Area Farmers markets
This is not a complete listing
Carthage Farmers Market
Farmers Market Pavilion, Riverside Drive, Carthage
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (some vendors will stay until 4 p.m.) Fridays, May 29 through Oct. 9
315-493-3590; https://www.carthageny.info/
Watertown Farm and Craft Market
State Office Building Plaza, Washington Street, Watertown
7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays, May 27 through Oct. 7
Clayton Farmers Market
Mary Street at the Village Park Circle
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, June 4 through Sept. 24
315.686.3771; mike@1000islands-clayton.com
Lewis County General Hospital Farmer Market
7785 W. State St., Lowville
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, June 18 through Oct. 15
315-376-5087, email: pathology@lcgh.net
st. lawrence county
Hammond Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market
14 N. Main St., Hammond
3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 17 through Sept. 16
Lori Thistle, 315-324-5032
