Father Charged in Deaths of 1-Year-Old Twins Left in Car

The father of 1-year-old twins who died Friday after the police said he had left them in a hot car was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
The father, Juan Rodriguez, 39, of New City, N.Y., was arrested and charged late Friday, police said. He left the children inside a parked silver Honda Accord in the morning in the Bronx and reported for his job at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center, officials said.
It was unclear why he had left the babies, a boy and a girl, alone in the car. Hours later, Rodriguez left his job, got in the car and drove a short distance before realizing they were inside, police said. He jumped out and screamed.
A passerby called police. When officers arrived, they discovered that the infants, identified as Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez, were dead.
In New City in Rockland County, about an hour north of New York City, neighbors said they found the circumstances surrounding the infants’ deaths incomprehensible and difficult to square with their knowledge of Rodriguez as a caring father.
They recalled the family celebrating a birthday party this month. Neighbors described the Rodriguez family as attentive to their children.
“We noticed how caring and loving a family they were and are,” said Galit Maayani, 45, who lives next door.
She said the family had moved in about five years ago, and had one older boy.
“I couldn’t imagine what they are going through,” Maayani said as she placed her hands on her temples. “That’s the biggest punishment a parent can endure. It’s a sad freak accident. People make mistakes, and it’s a huge one.”
The Rodriguez family home, a two-story brown house, has a large fenced backyard with a set of swings and three yellow slides. A sign that says “Slow Down Look Up” was staked in the grass beside the mailbox.
It was not immediately clear Saturday if Rodriguez had a lawyer. No one answered at the home.
