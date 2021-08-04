Fauci fears that a variant worse than delta is coming, says COVID-19 cases may double

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, responds to a question during a House Select Subcommittee hearing on April 15 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. While Fauci is hopeful that full approval of Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose vaccines by the Food and Drug Administration, expected in a matter of weeks, will lead to a “bump” in vaccination rates, he is concerned the country could be “in trouble” entering the fall if more Americans do not get vaccinated. Susan Walsh/Getty Images/TNS