Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Saul Martinez/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON — Senate Intelligence Committee leaders made a bipartisan request to the U.S. government for classified documents the FBI seized in its search of former President Donald Trump’s home, signaling growing pressure from lawmakers for details on the materials.

Sens. Mark Warner, a Democrat who chairs the committee, and Marco Rubio, its Republican vice chairman, made the request to the Justice Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, while “recognizing the need to protect an ongoing criminal investigation,” a spokesperson for Warner said Sunday.

Tribune Wire

