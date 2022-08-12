Classified material found at Mar-a-Lago

In a photo from April 17, 2019, then-President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the White House. Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS

The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized classified records — some marked top secret — from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to a copy of the warrant seen by Bloomberg.

The list of information seized includes documents labeled with “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” which refers to top-secret and sensitive compartmented information. That’s a government labeling for material gathered through sensitive intelligence sources, methods or analytical processes.

