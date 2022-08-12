The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized classified records — some marked top secret — from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to a copy of the warrant seen by Bloomberg.
The list of information seized includes documents labeled with “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” which refers to top-secret and sensitive compartmented information. That’s a government labeling for material gathered through sensitive intelligence sources, methods or analytical processes.
Included in the materials removed from Trump’s home Monday were 11 sets of classified documents included in about 20 boxes. Other items listed included a handwritten note, the executive clemency grant for Roger Stone, photos and information about the “President of France.” The items were seized during the execution of a search warrant signed by a Florida judge.
The search warrants were earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, Fox News and Breitbart News, the organization founded by Trump ally Steve Bannon
Prosecutors identified three federal criminal laws under investigation: 18 USC 793, which is part of Espionage Act and makes it a crime to remove or misuse information related to national defense; 18 USC 2071, which makes it a crime to hide, damage or destroy government records; and 18 USC 1519, which makes it a crime to falsify, destroy or cover up records to obstruct or interfere with a federal investigation or “proper administration of any matter” under the jurisdiction of an agency.
In an effort to calm the outcry from Trump allies about the search of the Florida compound, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday asked a judge to unseal the warrant. Trump said in a posting on social media Thursday night that he supported the release of the documents. On Friday, he issued a statement saying that the information was declassified.
“Number one, it was all declassified,” Trump said. “Number two, they didn’t need to “seize” anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request.”
Some of the former president’s supporters have claimed he has the power to declassify documents on his own. While a president can request or initiate a declassification, the original classifying agency “must undergo a process to complete the declassification,” according to former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade.
The search warrant says the FBI sought access to “the 45 Office” — Trump being the 45th president — in addition to storage rooms and other areas on the premises used by Trump and his staff in which boxes or documents could be stored. They didn’t request access to any private guest rooms of members of the golf club.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said the records were ordinary or declassified. A representative for the Justice Department didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.
“The Biden administration is in obvious damage control after their botched raid where they seized the President’s picture books, a ‘hand written note,’ and declassified documents,” Budowich said in a statement. “This raid of President Trump’s home was not just unprecedented, but unnecessary — and now they are leaking lies and innuendos to try to explain away the weaponization of government against their dominant political opponent.”
Trump alleged that former President Barack Obama took classified documents in a statement Friday, but the National Archives and Records Administration denied that.
“NARA assumed exclusive legal and physical custody of Obama Presidential records when President Barack Obama left office in 2017, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act,” the agency said in a statement.
“NARA moved approximately 30 million pages of unclassified records to a NARA facility in the Chicago area, where they are maintained exclusively by NARA. Additionally, NARA maintains the classified Obama Presidential records in a NARA facility in the Washington, DC, area.”The agency said that, as required by the PRA, former Obama has no control over where and how NARA stores the presidential records of his administration.
