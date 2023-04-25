FBI warns Americans to stay away from Haiti

Police officers patrol a neighborhood amid gang violence in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Tuesday. Richard Pierrin/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

The FBI is warning U.S. citizens and permanent residents, especially those living in South Florida, to stay away from Haiti.

The warning comes as Haiti’s embattled police force faces increasing attacks from warring gangs and as the violence in Port-au-Prince, according to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, has reached levels similar to countries at war.

Tribune Wire

