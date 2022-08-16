A patient holds her hearing aid as she visits Hear Again America for a checkup on Oct. 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule making hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss available without requiring them to see a doctor.

The rule will take effect in 60 days and hearing aids could be available over-the-counter for Americans in early October.

Tribune Wire

