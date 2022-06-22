FDA probes death of infant given Abbott formula
U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials are investigating the death of another infant who was given formula made by Abbott Laboratories.
The infant died in January and the FDA was notified June 10, according to a statement Wednesday.
“The investigation of this most recent consumer complaint is in its preliminary stages and the agency will provide an update as it learns more,” the FDA said.
Abbott shares shed some gains on the news and were up 1.2% at 3:36 p.m. in New York.
Abbott recalled formula, including widely used Similac, in February after four babies became ill after consuming products made at the company’s plant in Sturgis, Mich. Two of the infants died. The FDA said it hasn’t been able to definitively determine whether Abbott’s formula was the reason for the illnesses or deaths. Abbott has said there is no conclusive evidence to link its formula to the illnesses or deaths.
The FDA also inspected the facility in February and March and found unsanitary conditions that led the plant to shut down until Abbott could fix the problems. The plant reopened earlier this month only to be beset by flood waters that halted its infant formula production last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.