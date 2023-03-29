FDA OKs Narcan sales over the counter

The Food and Drug Administration approved Emergent BioSolutions’ Narcan, an emergency opioid overdose reversal treatment, for over-the-counter use Wednesday. It’s the first opioid antidote to be available without a prescription. Here’s what you need to know about it:
When a person is experiencing an opioid overdose, breathing slows and the brain is starved of oxygen. This can lead to cardiac arrest, brain damage and death. Narcan is an opioid antagonist that kick-starts respiratory function, saving lives.
Using Narcan in an individual experiencing an overdose may result in severe opioid withdrawal characterized by an elevated heart rate, nausea and nervousness, according to the FDA. Experts say it’s critical to call emergency responders when administering Narcan.
Emergent, a company better known for developing and manufacturing countermeasures for biological threats like anthrax and smallpox.
A spokesperson for Emergent said Wednesday there’s “nothing new to share on price at the moment.” Advocates are concerned about how Emergent will price its over-the-counter product, worried it will be inaccessible without insurance co-pays. The FDA acknowledges that the price will be set by the manufacturer.
When and where will it be available?
Over-the-counter Narcan will be available in stores late summer, an Emergent spokesperson said. The FDA says the goal is for it to be available through multiple channels, like drugstores and convenience stores.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.