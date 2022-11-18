Fed economist: Odds of avoiding recession have risen

Shoppers carry bags in San Francisco on Sept. 29, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris.

A senior Federal Reserve economist said the latest data on consumer spending, wages and prices suggest the central bank’s chances of achieving a soft landing for the U.S. economy have improved a bit following a big markdown in recent months.

“Some of the releases were pointing to perhaps revisiting the likelihood of a soft landing,” Andrea Raffo, the Minneapolis Fed’s director of research, said in an interview at the bank Thursday. “We had reduced that greatly. Marginally, we probably are becoming more confident that we could accomplish that.”

