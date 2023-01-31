Fed points toward a pause in May after run of hikes sinks in

Fed Governor Christopher Waller (left) and Vice Chair Lael Brainard. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Al Drago

Federal Reserve officials are on track to consider pausing interest-rate hikes following their March meeting if more evidence of cooling inflation rolls in.

That’s based on a timeline sketched out by one of the Fed’s most closely watched hawks, Gov. Christopher Waller, who was an early advocate of the Fed’s front-loading rate-hike strategy last year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.