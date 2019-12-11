WATERTOWN — The pending sale of the Jreck Subs franchise is on hold temporarily until a three-judge panel can consider whether Christopher M. Swartz’s ex-wife has a claim to any of the sandwich chain’s assets.
Mr. Swartz is serving a 12½-year federal prison sentence imposed in U.S. District Court, Utica, in July 2017 for federal wire fraud and tax evasion convictions. As part of a plea agreement in the criminal case, Mr. Swartz agreed to forfeit his interests in Jreck.
This led to the U.S. Marshal’s Service operating Jreck until an auction could be held for its assets, with the auction being completed in November. The winning bidder, Fresh Start Franchising Inc., headed by Matthew G. Darrah, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., was initially given until Nov. 27 to close on the transaction.
On Nov. 25, a motion was filed in federal court on behalf of Tricia Patterson Swartz claiming she was a 50 percent beneficiary of the Swartz Family Trust, which claims to have an ownership interest in Jreck. Ms. Swartz also claimed to have an interest in Jreck’s assets because she had an employment contract with the franchise. She asked that sale of the Jreck be delayed until her and the trust’s claims in the franchise could be adjudicated.
Federal prosecutors had repeatedly argued that the trust was a “sham” created by Mr. Swartz as part of his decade-long criminal scheme and therefore the trust had no legitimate interest in Jreck. However, Ms. Swartz contended in her motion that Mr. Swartz’s criminal scheme began in 2002, while the trust had been established in 1999, thereby obtaining its ownership interest in Jreck three years prior to the onset of Mr. Swartz’s criminal activity.
In addition to the Swartz Family Trust, three other claimants - Edward St. Onge and Orienta Investors LLC, Change Capital Partners Fund I LLC, and Continental Trust Corporation Limited - filed petitions with the court asserting an interest in Jreck. All were dismissed in an Aug. 9 decision, although ancillary actions continue relative to Mr. St. Onge and Orienta to determine if they are eligible for any proceeds from the auction of Jreck.
In a Dec. 5 ruling, Judge David N. Hurd, who had also rendered the Aug. 9 decision dismissing the trust’s claims in Jreck, rejected Ms. Swartz’s and the trust’s latest claim, stating it failed to “offer any meaningful justification for delaying the sale” and would cause “substantial prejudice” to Fresh Start Franchising Inc., the winning bidder for Jreck’s assets.
“A review of Ms. Swartz’s filing confirms that, at best, it is an attempt at an end-run around the earlier dismissal of the Trust’s petition and, at worst, a brazen attempt to interfere with the pending sale,” Judge Hurd wrote.
According to court documents, the trust filed an appeal of Judge Hurd’s August ruling on Sept. 19 with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, New York City. Following Judge Hurd’s Dec. 5 decision, Ms. Swartz filed an emergency motion seeking a stay of the sale of Jreck while the appeal is pending.
On Tuesday, the Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco granted a temporary stay pending a further determination of on that motion by a three-judge motions panel. Information about when the panel will consider the matter was not immediately available.
(1) comment
Well if that isn't a deal gone bad. Appears to have been a glitch or two...
