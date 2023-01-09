U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., watches proceedings in the House Chamber on Jan. 5, in Washington, D.C. A complaint has been filed with Federal Election Commission asking that it investigate his campaign finances. Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — A watchdog group filed a complaint Monday with the Federal Election Commission urging it to immediately open an investigation into questions about Rep. George Santos’ campaign fundraising, loans and expenditures.

The complaint, by the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit, alleges Santos hid the true sources of funds he lent his campaign, misrepresented the campaign’s spending and used its funds for personal expenses.

