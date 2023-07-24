WASHINGTON — The Justice Department went to court Monday to force Texas to remove buoys from the Rio Grande after Gov. Greg Abbott bluntly rejected its demand to comply, citing the state’s right to defend its borders against an “invasion” of migrants.

“Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused,” the three-term governor wrote, addressing his response to President Joe Biden.

Tribune Wire

