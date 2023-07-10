FEMA disaster relief fund close to running out of money

FEMA workers hang a banner at a Disaster Recovery Center on May 12 in Hollywood, Fla. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Just as hurricane season begins its peak period, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund will run out of money.

Without action to replenish it, FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund will be depleted in August — and remain dry until the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.