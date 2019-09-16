LOWVILLE — One of the most highly attended and greatly anticipated Lewis County events of the year is nearly upon the community once again. The 15th annual Cream Cheese Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in downtown Lowville.
Lowville native Beth Hall, co-host of 7News This Morning on WWNY-TV-7 and FOX 28, will again serve as emcee for this year’s event, kicking off festivities from the Main Stage on North State Street. Musical entertainment for that stage, coordinated by Jasyn Griffin, will begin with Shawn Corbett performing at 11 a.m. Opening ceremonies at the Main Stage will officially kick things off at noon and include the unveiling of the giant cheesecake across the street at the Lowville Fire Department.
“We’re very proud to mark our 15th year of this festival, something that continues to be
a highly-anticipated event in our community,” said committee chairman Jeremiah S. Papineau. “We have an amazing festival thanks to the hard work of our committee, all of which are volunteers, giving of their spare time to make this happen. We’re extremely happy we can carry on this tradition of offering another family-friendly event here in Lewis County.”
This free event will include food, entertainment, vendors, wacky contests for children and adults with cash prizes awarded, and, of course, a chance to sample the giant cheesecake created by Kraft Heinz. The ever-popular Children’s Discovery Park, located each year at Veterans Memorial Park along Parkway Drive, will return with many activities including a zip-line, rock climbing wall and bounce house.
Admission to the Children’s Discovery Park, at a cost of $5, covers all the rides and park activities all day, and the choice of popcorn, cotton candy, or snow cone.
The Cream Cheese Festival also offers cooks and bakers to get creative with the annual recipe contest. Participants, who must furnish a copy of their recipe, may pick up six free packages of Philadelphia Cream Cheese at the Lowville Kraft Heinz facility, 7388 Utica Blvd., from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, or Thursday, Sept. 19.
Entries will be judged based on taste, creativity and presentation. Entries must be delivered to the recipe contest booth located inside the Lowville fire hall between 8 and 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Parking is available in the Lowville Free Library lot during drop-off hours, with access to the fire hall available via the rear entry doorway on Parkway Drive.
Displays are limited to a 2 by 2 f eet area on the table and only the registration number should be visible on an entry. Electrical outlets will be available.
In addition, all entries must be prepared with Kraft Philadelphia Cream Cheese and any recipe submitted becomes the property of Kraft Heinz.
Entries must be picked up by 2 p.m. the day of the contest. Kraft is not responsible for any dish not picked up that day.
This year’s contest will have both dessert and non-dessert categories with cash prizes awarded. First place in each category will receive $250, second place, $150; and third place, $75.
The platinum level sponsors of the festival include Kraft Heinz, Marks Farms, the village of Lowville, Lewis County Agricultural Society and WWNY7 News/Fox 28/Me TV.
For more information about the Cream Cheese Festival or if you would like to volunteer at the event, visit www.creamcheesefestival.com or contact committee chairman Jeremiah S. Papineau via email at creamcheesefestival@gmail.com or call 315-748-6361 and leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.