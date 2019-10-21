CONSTABLE –– A fire believed to have been caused by a woodstove badly damaged a home on Fountain Street Monday morning.
The residents were reportedly not at home when the blaze broke out. The fire was discovered when the homeowner returned home from running errands.
Although the structure, a mobile home with several additions, showed little exterior fire damage, the interior reportedly sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.
Additional information will be added to this report as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.