A Cal Fire firefighter uses a hose to mop up hot spots after the Oak fire moved through the area on Monday near Jerseydale, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Crews fighting the massive, still-growing Oak fire near Yosemite National Park reported some positive progress for the first time Monday morning, containing 10% of the almost 17,000-acre blaze.

The inferno in the Sierra Nevada foothills, which has forced thousands to flee their homes and destroyed at least 10 structures, grew by 1,000 acres since late Sunday, Cal Fire officials reported. The fire had no containment Sunday.

