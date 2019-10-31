As both the Hill and the Easy fires burn in southern California, the extremely dry and windy weather continued through midafternoon Thursday amid a powerful Santa Ana wind event that continues to buffet Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The Hill Fire (also called Hillside Fire) broke out Wednesday morning and quickly burned at least 200 acres as it raced downhill and into neighborhoods of north San Bernardino and west of Highway 18, forcing the evacuation of 1,300 residents and damaging at least six homes. As of late Thursday morning, there was no containment of the blaze, San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesperson Chris Prater said.
Wind remains a key issue for first responders, with conditions rich for a fire behavior known as “long-range spotting,” when embers from a fire are carried downwind and can potentially spark another blaze.
To the west, in Ventura County, the Easy Fire in Simi Valley approached the Reagan Presidential Library’s front door Wednesday before firefighters began to get it under control. The fire burned through the night as firefighters struggled to contain a blaze that has already torched 1,700 acres and forced the mandatory evacuation of 30,000 people.
At least three firefighters have been injured while fighting the fire, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. As of Thursday morning, the blaze was 10% contained.
The cause of both fires remains under investigation.
A third fire burning just south of San Bernardino, is less of a mystery: The 46 Fire in Riverside County was sparked when a late-night police chase ended in a car crash, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The fire doubled in size within two hours Thursday morning and was most recently reported to have grown to 300 acres with just 5% containment, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The rapidly-moving fire forced evacuations in the area and damaged one house and two mobile homes along with two other buildings.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles forecast 50 to 70 mph winds for Thursday, with “isolated gusts” up to 80 mph in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The NWS is still using ominous warning language that it crafted specifically for this event, having issued an “Extreme Red Flag Warning” through 6 p.m. local time Thursday for the combination of high winds, relative humidity in the low single digits, and abundant, extremely dry and combustible vegetation.
Meanwhile, the Kincade Fire in Sonoma Countyhas consumed 76,825 acres, an area more than five times the size of Manhattan, and is now 45% contained.
But as the fire is contained in Sonoma, San Francisco Bay area residents are slowly emerging from days of planned power outages enacted to prevent further fire-starting conditions. At their peak, more than half a million residents around the Bay Area were affected.
