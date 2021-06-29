PHILADELPHIA — Emergency rooms saw a record number of fireworks injuries in the pandemic year of 2020, when the cancellation of most professional pyrotechnics displays may have prompted more amateurs to set off the dangerous devices, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
An estimated 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments during the year, most of them in the weeks before and after July 4, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The year’s total represented an increase of more than 50% from 10,000 such cases in 2019.
The total for 2020 includes at least 18 deaths from fireworks-related incidents, up from 12 the previous year, the agency said.
The number of injuries in 2020 marked the highest total since at least 2001, the earliest year for which data are available on the agency’s web site, www.cpsc.gov.
The nationwide estimates for total fireworks-related injuries are based on a sample of emergency rooms at 100 hospitals. Other details on injuries during 2020 include:
n Of the 18 people who died, eight had used alcohol or drugs prior to the incident.
n Two-thirds of the year’s total injuries occurred during the month surrounding July 4, from June 21 to July 21.
n During that month, adults aged 20 to 24 saw the biggest rise in emergency-room visits of any age group, with 17 injuries per 100,000 people — six times the rate of 2.8 injuries per 100,000 during that month in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.