First Citizens to buy SVB after biggest bank failure since 2008

A First Citizens Bank branch is seen in Alpharetta, Ga.., on Thursday. Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

First Citizens agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank after a run on deposits wiped out the company in the biggest U.S. bank failure in more than a decade.

The deal to settle SVB’s fate could help tamp down some of the turmoil that has engulfed the financial world, and shares of regional banks rallied on the news, with First Citizens up as much as 44%. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. seized SVB earlier this month amid concern that bank runs could spread.

