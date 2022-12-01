First mass extinction event was from a lack of oxygen, study says

A new study showed that 80% of animals and organisms that died off 550 million years ago did so because of a drop in the amount of oxygen in waterways. Above is a fossil of a Dickinsonia costata from that period. Wikipedia

Scientists have speculated for years that the world is coming up on its sixth mass extinction, when a majority of the Earth’s creatures become extinct. But a couple of Virginia Tech researchers are studying what happened in the first extinction in hopes of avoiding another.

A new study led by Scott Evans, a postdoctoral researcher, and co-author Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist, showed that 80% of animals and organisms that died off 550 million years ago did so because of a drop in the amount of oxygen in waterways.

