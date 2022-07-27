US-NEWS-MONKEYPOX-CHICAGO-TB

Division 11 in the Cook County Jail in Chicago on May 20, 2020. The jail reported its first case of monkeypox, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health. Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — The Cook County Jail on Tuesday reported its first case of monkeypox, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health.

The individual was reportedly immediately isolated and contact tracing is underway, the health department said. County health officials will visit the jail Tuesday to offer testing and vaccinations to eligible individuals as the department continues its vaccination efforts in the city.

