Manatees death toll grows, but falls below record pace

At Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, Fla., manatees frolic near the main spring Jan. 19. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

The 631 manatee deaths in Florida through mid-July this year already stands as the fourth deadliest annual count since records began nearly a half-century ago.

Though a blistering pace, the 2022 toll so far is behind the last year’s count of 864 for the same period. For 2021, a record 1,101 manatees died primarily from starvation along Central Florida’s coast in the Indian River system.

Tribune Wire

