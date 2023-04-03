Fla. Senate approves 6-week abortion ban

Jazmyn Williams, 22, of St. Petersburg, Fla., center, raises a fist and marches during an abortion rights protest July 2, 2022, in Tampa. Lauren Witte/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

 Lauren Witte

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After an emotional debate including outbursts from spectators that prompted the president to clear the gallery, the Florida Senate voted 26-13 on Monday for a six-week ban on abortion.

“This legislation is unrealistic and a major overreach into our lives, and, in essence, it is a total ban on abortion,” state Sen. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat, said.

