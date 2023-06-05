‘Forever chemical’ trial delayed; 3M settlement appears near

3M headquarters in Maplewood, Minn. The company was granted more time Monday to mediate a settlement in the lawsuit over its firefighting foam made with PFAS. Anthony Souffle/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

3M is nearing a settlement with scores of cities and water agencies over firefighting foam made with PFAS, the “forever chemicals” that have tainted groundwater across the country.

3M and plaintiffs’ lawyers Sunday asked that a big trial scheduled to start Monday in Charleston, S.C. be delayed while mediation continues. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Gergel Monday granted a motion for the trial’s continuance.

