10th Mountain Division 101st Airborne Division transfer authority in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania – The 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Headquarters and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a transfer of authority ceremony with U.S. and Romania honor guards in front of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) civilian and military dignitaries at the Carol I National Defense University in downtown Bucharest, on Wednesday.

“The transition between these two storied divisions is a clear indicator that the United States takes our commitment to NATO seriously,” said Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general of the U.S. Army’s V (Fifth) Corps. “The 101st has laid a strong foundation here on NATO’s eastern flank, and I know the 10th Mountain Division will build on that progress. I am extremely proud of our continued contribution to building deep and meaningful relationships here in Europe and especially in southeastern Europe and the Black Sea Region.”

