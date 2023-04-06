10th Mountain Division 101st Airborne Division transfer authority in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania – The 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Headquarters and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a transfer of authority ceremony with U.S. and Romania honor guards in front of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) civilian and military dignitaries at the Carol I National Defense University in downtown Bucharest, on Wednesday.
“The transition between these two storied divisions is a clear indicator that the United States takes our commitment to NATO seriously,” said Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general of the U.S. Army’s V (Fifth) Corps. “The 101st has laid a strong foundation here on NATO’s eastern flank, and I know the 10th Mountain Division will build on that progress. I am extremely proud of our continued contribution to building deep and meaningful relationships here in Europe and especially in southeastern Europe and the Black Sea Region.”
“The 10th Mountain Division is proud to be called upon to serve again,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (LI). “We have deployed many times around the world. We are trained. We are experienced. We are determined.”
“Today we stand ready to work closely with the militaries of southeastern Europe, the Black Sea Region, and the High North with Finland and Sweden, to improve our collective capabilities to fight and win when called upon to do so,” Andersen said. “From cold weather, alpine, and mountain training, to developing sophisticated modern warfighting across multiple domains of conflict, the 10th Mountain will continue the momentum that has been established these past nine months.”
Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division started arriving at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near Constanta, Romania, in mid-March. It is a “one-for-one” replacement, keeping the troop levels at the current numbers, without overall increase.
The 10th Mountain Division has deployed to Europe to support the U.S. Army V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, assure allies and partners, and deter further Russian aggression.
U.S. Soldiers have been in southeastern Europe since June 2022 following the U.S. government’s decision to add another division headquarters in Europe.
