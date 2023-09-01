OSWEGO — The U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division Band marches into Oswego on Saturday for a concert honoring Dr. Mary Walker.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.
Based out of Fort Drum, the patriotic ensemble performs a variety of musical configurations and styles. Enhancing the experience will be the natural acoustics of Fort Ontario itself.
The concert celebrates the renaming of Virginia’s Fort A.P. Hill to Fort Walker. The re-designation honors Dr. Mary Walker, a town of Oswego native, Civil War Army surgeon, and the only female recipient of the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor.
Concert seating is not provided, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. The fort provides ample room on the parade grounds and ramparts for people to enjoy the concert with a Lake Ontario sunset in the background.
Parking is free and plentiful. For the sake of everyone’s enjoyment of the concert, attendees are asked to leave their dogs and other pets at home.
For more information about the event, contact Fort Ontario State Historic Site Manager Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or paul.lear@parks.ny.gov.
The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more — which are all visited by 78 million people every year.
For more information on any of these recreation areas visit www.parks.ny.gov, download the free state Parks Explorer mobile app or call 518-474-0456.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.