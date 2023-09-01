10th Mountain Division Band to play Fort Ontario

Fort Ontario State Historic Site will host a free concert Saturday with the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division Band in honor of Dr. Mary Walker — Oswego native, Civil War Army surgeon, and the only female recipient of the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor. The event begins at 7 p.m. today at the fort on the north end of East Fourth Street in Oswego. Photo courtesy of the 10th Mountain Division

OSWEGO — The U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division Band marches into Oswego on Saturday for a concert honoring Dr. Mary Walker.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.

