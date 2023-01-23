FORT DRUM — Over the weekend, the Department of the Army announced that elements from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division and the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters are preparing for potential deployment to Europe.
The deployment would be to replace units that are currently in Europe.
“Preparation for this potential deployment provides flexibility to reassess conditions and respond to a dynamic security environment,” a news release from the Department of Army reads.
The news release also states that the potential deployment would ensure the United States will continue to be well positioned in order to provide a robust deterrent and defensive posture along with allies in Europe.
Attempts to reach the Fort Drum Public Affairs Office on Monday were unsuccessful.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.